Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $103,000 in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEO. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $17,275,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in The GEO Group by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,340,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,829 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,615,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in The GEO Group by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,452,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 809,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The GEO Group by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 611,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group Stock Performance

Shares of GEO opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $907.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GEO

Insider Buying and Selling at The GEO Group

In other The GEO Group news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James H. Black sold 12,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $107,317.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,896 shares in the company, valued at $134,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The GEO Group Profile

(Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.