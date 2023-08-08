Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $196,000 in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 3.5% in the first quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 251,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 64.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 163,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 64,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

ImmunityBio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded ImmunityBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ImmunityBio

Insider Transactions at ImmunityBio

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Michael D. Blaszyk bought 71,915 shares of ImmunityBio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $197,766.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,766.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Owen Brennan acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $70,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael D. Blaszyk acquired 71,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $197,766.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,766.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

(Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.