Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $210,000 in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATKR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,898,000 after purchasing an additional 170,539 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Atkore by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,595,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Atkore by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atkore by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 897,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,606,000 after purchasing an additional 18,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Atkore by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,272,000 after purchasing an additional 108,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atkore presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atkore news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $480,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,902.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $480,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,902.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Stock Performance

NYSE:ATKR opened at $148.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.18. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $164.76.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $895.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.20 million. Atkore had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 66.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.