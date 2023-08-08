Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $211,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $87.49 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

