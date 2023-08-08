Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $222,000 in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $738.86.

Shares of GWW opened at $717.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $483.19 and a 12 month high of $811.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $740.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $689.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

