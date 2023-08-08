Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $223,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HII shares. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $230.59 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.51 and a 1 year high of $260.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.12%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.