Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Airbnb by 38.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Airbnb by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 71,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,313 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Airbnb by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 438,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 5.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $693,051.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,163,700.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $693,051.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,086 shares in the company, valued at $16,163,700.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $77,716,899.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,715,392.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,271,998 shares of company stock worth $298,366,253 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $143.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.08. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ABNB. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.06.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

