Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,192 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 89,790 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 13,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Synovus Financial stock opened at $34.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.38. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also

