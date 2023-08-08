Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 948 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Illumina by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,747 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Illumina by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,351 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.68.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $187.22 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.03 and a fifty-two week high of $248.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

