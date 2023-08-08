Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Makes New $245,000 Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 801 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,068,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,873,000 after purchasing an additional 85,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $763,867,000 after buying an additional 65,319 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,920,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,667,000 after buying an additional 45,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MCO opened at $342.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $363.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.73.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.53.

Read Our Latest Report on Moody’s

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $931,718.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,870.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $20,841,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $931,718.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,870.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,933 shares of company stock worth $2,017,430. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.