Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases New Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAGG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 319.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $996,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,744,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

JAGG opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.53.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.