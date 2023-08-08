Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases New Position in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the first quarter worth about $78,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 5,457.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GUT stock opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.