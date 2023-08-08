Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays cut Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WSM opened at $139.57 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $176.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.60. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.