Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,756 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 290,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 195,934 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,104,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,044,000 after purchasing an additional 153,235 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $121.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.33. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $97.60 and a 1-year high of $132.63. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

