Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,354 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 210.9% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 680.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.39. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

