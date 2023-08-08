Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,480 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Nordstrom by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Nordstrom by 44.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Nordstrom by 11.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nordstrom

In related news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $487,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,202.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $487,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,202.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $679,624.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at $541,108.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $27.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 200.95, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 46.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 690.91%.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

