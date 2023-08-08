Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,520 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,481 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBAN. UBS Group lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

