Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 28,750 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 66.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,750 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,368 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,424,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,655,000 after buying an additional 92,429 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $36.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.18.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,500,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,120,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,234,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,120,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,234,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 24,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $342,180.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,408 shares in the company, valued at $510,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,575,976 shares of company stock valued at $53,564,424 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. SVB Securities increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

