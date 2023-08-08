Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 3,400 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MQ. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 349.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,050,000 after buying an additional 28,882,196 shares in the last quarter. Visa Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth $137,389,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 785.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth $31,498,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martha Cummings sold 21,371 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $110,274.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marqeta news, Director Martha Cummings sold 21,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $110,274.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judson C. Linville bought 44,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $199,139.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at $199,139. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marqeta Price Performance

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.83.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Marqeta in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on MQ

Marqeta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.