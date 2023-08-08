Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 3,842 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 60,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,797,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,234,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE ZBH opened at $125.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.60 and its 200 day moving average is $132.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.