Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Takes $207,000 Position in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Decade Renewable Partners LP bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,888,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 249,530 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 782.1% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 173,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 153,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 140,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.97. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 178.57%. The business had revenue of $318.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAXN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. 51job reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

