Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Takes Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter worth about $331,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 42.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 244,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

ARR stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.22. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $7.90.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.88%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -141.17%.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

(Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.