Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $151,220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $61,172,000. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,024,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,942.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,353,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

SYF opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.46.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. Oppenheimer cut Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 565,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

