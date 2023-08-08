Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 60.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 304,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470,971 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $8,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Pinterest by 315.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE PINS opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $76,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $76,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $238,128.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,322 shares in the company, valued at $7,224,165.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 816,990 shares of company stock valued at $21,406,223 over the last three months. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Pinterest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pinterest from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.61.

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

