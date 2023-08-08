Plug Power (PLUG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 100.41%. The company had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Plug Power to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Plug Power Stock Performance

PLUG stock opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.42. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $31.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $613,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,176,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,402,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $180,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Plug Power by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $124,349,000 after acquiring an additional 303,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,915,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,644,000 after acquiring an additional 282,615 shares during the period. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Plug Power from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Stories

