Plug Power (PLUG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 100.41%. The company had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Plug Power to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Plug Power Stock Performance
PLUG stock opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.42. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $31.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Plug Power from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.
Plug Power Company Profile
Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.
