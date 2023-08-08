Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Polaris were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter worth $46,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Polaris by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after buying an additional 21,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Polaris by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the first quarter worth about $6,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PII. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Polaris from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.18.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $128.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.20. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.65.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Polaris had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.28%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 58,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total transaction of $7,937,098.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,632,961.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 58,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total value of $7,937,098.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,632,961.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 38,887 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total transaction of $5,236,912.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,152 shares of company stock worth $18,513,434 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

