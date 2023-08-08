Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Post were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Post in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Post in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Post by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Post in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Post by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POST opened at $88.57 on Tuesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.39 and a 12 month high of $98.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Post had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,239. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,239. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $34,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

