Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Stock Position Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,617 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFC. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter worth $66,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 178.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 30.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial Price Performance

PFC opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $769.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.26. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Premier Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Premier Financial

Premier Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.