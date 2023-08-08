Prestige Wealth Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PWM) Quiet Period To Expire on August 15th

Prestige Wealth’s (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, August 15th. Prestige Wealth had issued 1,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 6th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Prestige Wealth Trading Down 3.4 %
Prestige Wealth stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. Prestige Wealth has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88.
Prestige Wealth Company Profile
