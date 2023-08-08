PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Financial Survey

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.4% of PropertyGuru Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Skillz shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of PropertyGuru Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Skillz shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PropertyGuru Group and Skillz, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PropertyGuru Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Skillz 1 0 2 0 2.33

Profitability

PropertyGuru Group currently has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 63.04%. Skillz has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 149.25%. Given Skillz’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Skillz is more favorable than PropertyGuru Group.

This table compares PropertyGuru Group and Skillz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PropertyGuru Group -11.66% -2.15% -1.83% Skillz -145.87% -50.28% -24.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PropertyGuru Group and Skillz’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PropertyGuru Group $98.62 million 6.82 -$93.75 million ($0.09) -45.99 Skillz $269.71 million 0.79 -$438.88 million ($13.45) -0.75

PropertyGuru Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Skillz. PropertyGuru Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skillz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

PropertyGuru Group has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillz has a beta of 2.66, suggesting that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PropertyGuru Group beats Skillz on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PropertyGuru Group

(Get Free Report)

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers. PropertyGuru Group Limited provides a range of data products and services for agents/agencies, property developers and valuers, and financial institution customers. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Singapore.

About Skillz

(Get Free Report)

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms. Skillz Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

