ProPhase Labs (PRPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect ProPhase Labs to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. ProPhase Labs had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 million. On average, analysts expect ProPhase Labs to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ProPhase Labs Stock Down 0.4 %

PRPH opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. ProPhase Labs has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $122.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of -0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered ProPhase Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on ProPhase Labs from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ProPhase Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPhase Labs

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. 9.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It provides a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

Featured Stories

