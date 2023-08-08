PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY) Trading Down 2.8%

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.94 and last traded at $12.94. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97.

Get PT Aneka Tambang Tbk alerts:

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.3735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from PT Aneka Tambang Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 2.76%. PT Aneka Tambang Tbk’s payout ratio is -12.52%.

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Company Profile

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk operates as a diversified mining and metals company in Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Nickel, Precious Metals and Refinery, and Bauxite and Alumina. It is involved in the exploration, excavation, processing, and marketing of alumina, nickel ore, ferronickel, gold, silver, bauxite, and coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Aneka Tambang Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.