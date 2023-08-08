PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY) Trading Down 2.8%

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.94 and last traded at $12.94. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Trading Down 2.8 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97.
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.3735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from PT Aneka Tambang Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 2.76%. PT Aneka Tambang Tbk’s payout ratio is -12.52%.
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Company Profile
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk operates as a diversified mining and metals company in Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Nickel, Precious Metals and Refinery, and Bauxite and Alumina. It is involved in the exploration, excavation, processing, and marketing of alumina, nickel ore, ferronickel, gold, silver, bauxite, and coal.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PT Aneka Tambang Tbk
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Aneka Tambang Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.