Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Pure Storage by 6.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 428,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 65,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Pure Storage by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PSTG. StockNews.com cut Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In related news, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $379,891.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,000.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,925 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $997,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 528,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,559,305.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $379,891.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,991 shares in the company, valued at $5,602,000.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,833,636 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,255.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.29. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $589.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.83 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

