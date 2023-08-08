Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $32.81, but opened at $33.99. Canaccord Genuity Group now has a $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00. Q2 shares last traded at $33.49, with a volume of 37,911 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on QTWO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Q2 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Q2 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Q2 from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $633,543.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 493,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,013,346.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $29,427.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 204,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $633,543.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 493,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,013,346.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,289 shares of company stock worth $1,978,620. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Q2 by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Q2 by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.71 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

