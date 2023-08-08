Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $32.81, but opened at $33.99. Canaccord Genuity Group now has a $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00. Q2 shares last traded at $33.49, with a volume of 37,911 shares traded.
QTWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Q2 from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Q2 from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Q2 by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter worth $52,000.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.13. Q2 had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.71 million. Analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
