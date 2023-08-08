QuinStreet (QNST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QuinStreet Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded QuinStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum cut QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of QuinStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $630,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 256,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,524.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other QuinStreet news, Director Hillary B. Smith bought 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 70,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $630,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 256,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,314,524.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuinStreet

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,680,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,276,000 after purchasing an additional 840,745 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 566.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 360,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 46.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 572,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after buying an additional 181,651 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,855,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in QuinStreet by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,527,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,915,000 after acquiring an additional 116,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.