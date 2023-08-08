Quipt Home Medical (QIPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 15th. Analysts expect Quipt Home Medical to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $58.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.10 million. Quipt Home Medical had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 0.86%. On average, analysts expect Quipt Home Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Performance

Shares of QIPT stock opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $221.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.78 and a beta of 0.65. Quipt Home Medical has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91.

Institutional Trading of Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QIPT. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 951,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 1st quarter worth $1,022,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 1st quarter worth $904,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 466.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 64,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 53,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

