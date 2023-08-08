Quipt Home Medical (QIPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 15th. Analysts expect Quipt Home Medical to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.
Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $58.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.10 million. Quipt Home Medical had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 0.86%. On average, analysts expect Quipt Home Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Quipt Home Medical Stock Performance
Shares of QIPT stock opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $221.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.78 and a beta of 0.65. Quipt Home Medical has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91.
Institutional Trading of Quipt Home Medical
Quipt Home Medical Company Profile
Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.
