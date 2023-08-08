Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.1% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Magnite shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Magnite shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Magnite’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rackspace Technology $3.12 billion 0.15 -$804.80 million ($6.50) -0.33 Magnite $577.07 million 3.48 -$130.32 million ($1.37) -10.81

Risk & Volatility

Magnite has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rackspace Technology. Magnite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rackspace Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Rackspace Technology has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnite has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rackspace Technology and Magnite, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rackspace Technology 3 6 1 0 1.80 Magnite 0 2 6 0 2.75

Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus target price of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 56.40%. Magnite has a consensus target price of $14.14, suggesting a potential downside of 4.50%. Given Rackspace Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than Magnite.

Profitability

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Magnite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rackspace Technology -44.38% 9.29% 1.16% Magnite -31.31% 3.29% 1.00%

Summary

Magnite beats Rackspace Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rackspace Technology

(Get Free Report)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. The Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting; data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Magnite

(Get Free Report)

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory. It markets its technology solutions to buyers and sellers through a sales teams that operate from various locations. The company was formerly known as The Rubicon Project, Inc. and changed name to Magnite, Inc. in July 2020. Magnite, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.