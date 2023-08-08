Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Shares Up 9.7% Following Dividend Announcement

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.7% on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $13.49. 2,648 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 97,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1654 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.
Ramaco Resources Stock Up 9.3 %
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $485,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $39,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $980,000.
Ramaco Resources Company Profile
Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.
