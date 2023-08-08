Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Insider Paul Stockton Acquires 9 Shares of Stock

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) insider Paul Stockton bought 9 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,710 ($21.85) per share, for a total transaction of £153.90 ($196.68).

Shares of LON:RAT opened at GBX 1,720 ($21.98) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,885.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,956.20. Rathbones Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,553.28 ($19.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,245 ($28.69). The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2,000.00, a PEG ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a GBX 29 ($0.37) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Rathbones Group’s payout ratio is 9,767.44%.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Rathbones Group to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,050 ($26.20) to GBX 1,950 ($24.92) in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,061.25 ($26.34).

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds.

