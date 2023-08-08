Raymond James Increases Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target to C$9.00

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.
Headwater Exploration Price Performance
Headwater Exploration Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.0739 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.07%. This is a boost from Headwater Exploration’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.
Headwater Exploration Company Profile
Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.
