Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RETA. Leerink Partnrs lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. SVB Securities lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $172.50 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.91.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $166.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.83. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $167.59.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total transaction of $582,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,923.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total transaction of $582,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,923.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 21,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $1,818,631.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,876,354.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,917 shares of company stock worth $31,041,846 over the last three months. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Reata Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

