REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 10.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth about $758,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 22.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 15.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RGNX shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

REGENXBIO Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $762.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.09. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.11.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 282.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.