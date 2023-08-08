Repay (RPAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Repay to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Repay had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $74.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.39 million. On average, analysts expect Repay to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. Repay has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.13 million, a PE ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on RPAY. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Repay from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repay has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RPAY

Insider Activity

In related news, President Shaler Alias sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $570,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,693,722 shares of company stock worth $12,929,116 over the last 90 days. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Repay

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Repay by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 23,687 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Repay by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,351,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,266,000 after buying an additional 114,669 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Repay

(Get Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.