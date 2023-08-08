ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $10,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 3,940.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total value of $324,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,830,068.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,075 shares of company stock valued at $5,374,291. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $186.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.92. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.16 and a 1-year high of $247.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

