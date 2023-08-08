Reviewing Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL) and Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) and Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Barclays and Banco Itaú Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barclays 0 0 5 0 3.00 Banco Itaú Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Barclays presently has a consensus price target of $205.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,541.75%. Given Barclays’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Barclays is more favorable than Banco Itaú Chile.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Barclays pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Banco Itaú Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Barclays pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Itaú Chile pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

3.3% of Barclays shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Banco Itaú Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Barclays shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Barclays and Banco Itaú Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barclays 22.39% 8.09% 0.35% Banco Itaú Chile 11.23% 12.85% 1.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Barclays and Banco Itaú Chile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barclays $30.88 billion 0.98 $7.33 billion $1.73 4.49 Banco Itaú Chile $2.94 billion 0.83 $487.62 million $0.70 5.36

Barclays has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Itaú Chile. Barclays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Itaú Chile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Barclays has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Itaú Chile has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Barclays beats Banco Itaú Chile on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K. consumer credit card business, U.K. wealth management business and corporate banking for smaller businesses. The Barclays International segment includes corporate banking franchise, the investment bank, the U.S. and international cards business and international wealth management. Barclays was founded on 1690 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Banco Itaú Chile

Banco Itaú Chile provides banking services in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction; and retail, private, companies, and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. The company offers checking accounts, and debit and credit card; credit line, consumer credit installments, mortgage credit, and universal consumer and university credit; and leasing and company credits including short term, fixed long term, and structured credit, as well as factoring, foreign trade exports, such as financing line agreement, import payment order, collection, and letter of credit, financing cash operation services. In addition, it provides warranty papers including financed, cash, and web guaranteed tickets; state guarantee services; insurance products, which includes car, home, life, covid19 insurance for workers, financial protection, and assists insurance. The company also offers investment, mutual funds, stock broking, pension savings, and ETF mutual funds; international cash management, cash pooling, secure and rolling from check, bill collection, online payroll, automatic bill payments, and PAC collection services; and fusion and acquisition, bill of commerce, corporate bonds, purchase and sale of currency, short-term liquidly investment, and derivatives. The company was incorporated in 1871 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Banco Itaú Chile is a subsidiary of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

