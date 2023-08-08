Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,934 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,646 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,803,000 after acquiring an additional 250,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.48.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

A number of research firms have commented on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

