Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.4% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,462 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 405.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,252,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $129,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,569 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 495,524 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,183,000 after purchasing an additional 61,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $142.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 111.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.22.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.89.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

