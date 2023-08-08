Robert W. Baird Raises APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target to $34.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

APG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on APi Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on APi Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of APG opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 104.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average of $23.60. APi Group has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.66%. APi Group’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $454,675.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,390,965 shares in the company, valued at $102,836,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $454,675.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,390,965 shares in the company, valued at $102,836,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $1,302,459.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,791,176.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the second quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in APi Group by 41.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in APi Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in APi Group by 386.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in APi Group by 1,075.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

