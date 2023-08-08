Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $100.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Synaptics from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.08.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $93.79 on Friday. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $67.73 and a 1 year high of $147.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.22. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synaptics news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $4,027,681.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,234,756.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,165,000 after purchasing an additional 81,661 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,681,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,152,000 after purchasing an additional 221,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,262,000 after buying an additional 70,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,030,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,981,000 after buying an additional 443,026 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 864,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,234,000 after acquiring an additional 306,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

